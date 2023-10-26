The suspect in the prison yard stabbing of Paul Flores, who was convicted in the decades old murder of a fellow college student from Stockton, has been identified as an inmate who previously killed another convicted high-profile murderer. CapRadio's Mike Hagerty has the story.

Cal Coast News reports the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is charging Jason Budrow with attempted murder in the attack on Paul Flores.

Flores, convicted of the murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo co-ed Kristin Smart in 1996, was stabbed in the neck on August 23rd. Guards say they found Budrow nearby with a homemade weapon.

Flores spent two days in the hospital after being stabbed and then was returned to prison. Officials say he's expected to make a full recovery.

Budrow is serving two life sentences without possible parole---one for the murder of his girlfriend in 2011, and the second for strangling Reece Kibbe---also known as the I-5 strangler---in his cell at Mule Creek Prison near Ione two years ago.