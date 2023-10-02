Violence in schools, police killings the focus of CSUSB’s LEAD Summit

The LEAD Summit’s theme was “Ya Basta”, which stands for "enough is enough" in Spanish.

Much of the day’s conversations focused on ending violence in communities of color.

The Raza Database Project has found that 60 percent of people of color nationwide are killed in police custody.

That’s despite them being less than half of the country’s total population.

Raza Database researcher Jesus Garcia hopes their data continues to expose the injustice.

"For what I hope you think is a decent project, it's only scratched the surface of the potential of this research," he said.

Renowned Labor rights activist Dolores Huerta was an honorable guest at the summit.

She encouraged people to use nonviolence as a means to bring change.