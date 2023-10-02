© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Violence in schools, police killings the focus of CSUSB’s LEAD Summit

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM PDT
UA Mexican American Studies Department
The late Dr. Roberto ‘Cintli’ Rodriguez started the Database Project to show that police killings in minority communities remain undercounted.

The number of Black, Latino and native people killed by police is undercounted. That’s according to research presented last Friday at the LEAD Summit at Cal State San Bernardino.

The LEAD Summit’s theme was “Ya Basta”, which stands for "enough is enough" in Spanish.

Much of the day’s conversations focused on ending violence in communities of color.

The Raza Database Project has found that 60 percent of people of color nationwide are killed in police custody.

That’s despite them being less than half of the country’s total population.

Raza Database researcher Jesus Garcia hopes their data continues to expose the injustice.

"For what I hope you think is a decent project, it's only scratched the surface of the potential of this research," he said.

Renowned Labor rights activist Dolores Huerta was an honorable guest at the summit.

She encouraged people to use nonviolence as a means to bring change.

