6/27 KVCR Midday News: San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion, CA Man Illegally Imports Ancient Mosaic, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Lawmakers and conservation groups are asking President Biden to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
- A 54-year-old man who led law enforcement officers on a two-city pursuit that culminated in the defendant ramming two Riverside County sheriff’s patrol units has pleaded guilt to assault and felony evading
- A California man has been convicted of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria.
- Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram.