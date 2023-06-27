© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/27 KVCR Midday News: San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion, CA Man Illegally Imports Ancient Mosaic, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Lawmakers and conservation groups are asking President Biden to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
  • A 54-year-old man who led law enforcement officers on a two-city pursuit that culminated in the defendant ramming two Riverside County sheriff’s patrol units has pleaded guilt to assault and felony evading
  • A California man has been convicted of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria.
  • Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram.
Local news
Shareen Awad
