The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/13 KVCR Midday News: Media Contract for Illegal Fireworks and Fentanyl Awareness, California Seeks to Save Public Transit, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Riverside Board of Supervisors is slated to approve a $275,000 contract with a media marketing firm to conduct a summer-long awareness campaign for illegal use of fireworks and the dangers of fentanyl.
  • A new study shows that when homeowners are required to disclose wildfire risk, home sale prices drop.
  • FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game developer Activision Blizzard.
  • Car-dependent California seeks to follow New York’s lead and save public transit.
