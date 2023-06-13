KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/13 KVCR Midday News: Media Contract for Illegal Fireworks and Fentanyl Awareness, California Seeks to Save Public Transit, & More
- The Riverside Board of Supervisors is slated to approve a $275,000 contract with a media marketing firm to conduct a summer-long awareness campaign for illegal use of fireworks and the dangers of fentanyl.
- A new study shows that when homeowners are required to disclose wildfire risk, home sale prices drop.
- FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game developer Activision Blizzard.
- Car-dependent California seeks to follow New York’s lead and save public transit.