Voicing concerns: The future of AI voice replacement

By Kenny Malone,
Jeff Guo
Published June 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT

AI can now be trained to realistically imitate the voices of celebrities. The Planet Money podcast explore this new world of synthetic voices.

