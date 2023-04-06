KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/6 KVCR Midday News: Grocery Carts Likely Include an Overcharge, Storms Have Replenished Most Reservoirs, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Grocery Carts with 25 items likely include one overcharge and consumers should shop with care.
- Redlands police are reaching out to witnesses who may help explain a deadly collision on the Metrolink tracks Tuesday.
- Results of the March storms are wildflowers, lush green hills, active creeks, and also rock slides and another wildfire season.
- Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs.
- The Humane Society of San Bernardino is hosting its annual Critter Camp.