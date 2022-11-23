© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CSUSB announces inaugural President’s Medal will go to Richard "Cheech" Marin

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM PST
Cheech-Art.jpg
wearemitu.com
/

Richard Marin, better known as "Cheech" of Cheech and Chong, will be awarded the medal next week at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn.

Cal State San Bernardino’s President Tomas Morales said Cheech was selected because of his accomplishments as an actor, author of children’s books and a collector of Chicano Art.

The President’s Medal is the highest recognition by the university to be given to a non-attendee or non-graduate. The university said the medal is regarded as evidence of “genuine eminent distinction.”

Marin is recognized as a preeminent advocate for Chicano art. Earlier this year, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture opened in downtown Riverside.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument