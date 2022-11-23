CSUSB announces inaugural President’s Medal will go to Richard "Cheech" Marin

Richard Marin, better known as "Cheech" of Cheech and Chong, will be awarded the medal next week at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn.

Cal State San Bernardino’s President Tomas Morales said Cheech was selected because of his accomplishments as an actor, author of children’s books and a collector of Chicano Art.

The President’s Medal is the highest recognition by the university to be given to a non-attendee or non-graduate. The university said the medal is regarded as evidence of “genuine eminent distinction.”

Marin is recognized as a preeminent advocate for Chicano art. Earlier this year, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture opened in downtown Riverside.

