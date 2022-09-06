KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside City Council Delays Vote to Ban Homeless at Santa Ana Riverbed, Fairview and Radford Fires
- Riverside City Council delays decision that would ban homeless encampments along the Santa Ana Riverbed.
- The Fairview Fire in Hemet has burned 2400 acres and is 5% contained. The Radford Fire south of Big Bear is at 450 acres and is being fought from the air and ground.