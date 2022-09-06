© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside City Council Delays Vote to Ban Homeless at Santa Ana Riverbed, Fairview and Radford Fires

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT
Midday News- palm trees in a row.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside City Council delays decision that would ban homeless encampments along the Santa Ana Riverbed.
  • The Fairview Fire in Hemet has burned 2400 acres and is 5% contained. The Radford Fire south of Big Bear is at 450 acres and is being fought from the air and ground.

Local news
Shareen Awad
