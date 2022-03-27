See all the red carpet looks from the 2022 Oscars

Updated March 27, 2022 at 8:11 PM ET

The Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now. Each year, the Oscars' red carpet serves as an opportunity for nominees to share their personal style while wearing the most legendary designers.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 94th Academy Awards:

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Billie Eilish

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Ariana DeBose

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Timothée Chalamet

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Kristen Stewart

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Nicole Kidman

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Elliot Page

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images / Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

David Livingston / Getty Images / Getty Images David Oyelowo

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Emilia Jones

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Lily James

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Tati Gabrielle

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Jessica Chastain

/ ABC via Getty Images / ABC via Getty Images Becky G

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Stephanie Beatriz

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Marlee Matlin

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Karamo Brown

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Amaree McKenstry-Hall

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Saniyya Sidney

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Diane Guerrero

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Kevin Jonas