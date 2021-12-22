© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Moments of joy from 2021

By Anne Li
Published December 22, 2021 at 10:03 AM PST
It's true, 2021 was not easy â but moments of joy, humor and appreciation were as much a part of the past year as its challenges.
Meredith Rizzo/NPR

It's true, 2021 was not easy — but moments of joy, humor and appreciation were as much a part of the past year as were its challenges.

In case you missed them, take a listen to some of our more fun and relaxing moments of 2021.

Looking for more can't-miss listens? Check out 2021's best movies, TV, music and books, and tips to keep your New Year's resolutions.

For more great listens, shows and stories, get NPR One. Listen on your smart speaker or download the app from the Google Play or Apple Store.

