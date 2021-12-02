The Voice: HBO's documentary series 'Black and Missing' tackles media bias in missing person cases

The media was criticized last month after intense national coverage followed the disappearance of a 22-year-old white woman, Gabby Petito, who was later found dead.

To some it was a reminder of how missing persons cases involving white victims get more attention than cases involving Black people, who are disappearing at a much higher rate. KVCR's Megan Jamerson and Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams talk about a new HBO documentary series that tackles this topic.

To read the article, Black and Missing in America: Shining a Light, by BVN reporter Breanna Reeves, click here.

