The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: HBO's documentary series 'Black and Missing' tackles media bias in missing person cases
The media was criticized last month after intense national coverage followed the disappearance of a 22-year-old white woman, Gabby Petito, who was later found dead.
To some it was a reminder of how missing persons cases involving white victims get more attention than cases involving Black people, who are disappearing at a much higher rate. KVCR's Megan Jamerson and Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams talk about a new HBO documentary series that tackles this topic.
