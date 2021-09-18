Hoping To Avoid A Repeat Of Jan. 6, Police Prep For A Far-Right Rally At The Capitol

Law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., boosted security ahead of a scheduled far-right rally near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday.

Demonstrators planned to protest the ongoing arrests and prosecutions of rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which ended with several deaths.

Authorities took steps to ensure they avoid a repeat of what occurred then, when huge crowds of protesters overwhelmed law enforcement and breached the Capitol's perimeter, gaining access to the building where lawmakers and staff huddled behind locked doors.

The U.S. Capitol Police installed fencing around the building this week and prepared a detailed security plan, which it shared with lawmakers.

"They seem very, very well-prepared, much better prepared than before Jan. 6," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said recently.

It was unclear just how large Saturday's protest would be or whether it would come close to the size of the Jan. 6 crowd.

Look Ahead America, the group organizing Saturday's event, estimates that about 700 people will attend, according to The Washington Post.

