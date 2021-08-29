Photos: Scenes From Hurricane Ida's Devastating Path

Updated September 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM ET

The remnants of Hurricane Ida has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

"We saw a horrifying storm last night, unlike anything we've seen before," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Thursday.

Here is a look at the damage on Ida's path.

Scott Heins / Getty Images <strong>Thursday., Sept. 2: </strong>A gas station in the Whitestone neighborhood of Queens was heavily damaged after a night of extremely heavy rain and wind.

Ida Brought Flash Flooding To The Northeast

A historic amount of rain fell on New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other states in a very short period of time Wednesday and Thursday, bringing floods that threatened lives and stranded commuters and cars.

Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Thursday., Sept. 2: </strong>A car sits in a flooded driveway of a house in Mamaroneck, N.Y., after a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

About two dozen deaths have been reported from the storms, as rain and strong winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida created flash floods and several tornadoes. The water came down in torrents, making flooding even more dangerous.

"This was an exceedingly rare event with 6-10" of rainfall falling over a several hour period," the National Weather Service office in New York said, highlighting the extraordinary speed with which the rainfall hit the area.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images <strong>Thursday, Sept. 2</strong>: Cars sit abandoned on the flooded Major Deegan Expressway following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 2 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jeenah Moon / The Washington Post via Getty Images <strong>Thursday., Sept. 2: </strong>Martha Suarez (c) reacts outside a house where people who died in the flooding in Queens, New York on September 2.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images <strong>Thursday., Sept. 2: </strong>A man uses garbage bags to keep his pants and feet dry as he crosses a flooded Lester Street in Passaic City.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images <strong>Thursday., Sept. 2: </strong>Train tracks are flooded in the Bronx following a night of heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in New York City.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Thursday., Sept. 2: </strong>A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area.

Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>Thursday., Sept. 2:</strong> Highway 440 flooded in Jersey City of New Jersey as hundreds of cars stuck in water as Hurricane Ida left behind flash floods east coast.

Gene J. Puskar / AP <strong>Wednesday., Sept. 1: </strong>Water is pumped from the basement of a business on Noblestown road in Oakdale, Pa., during clean up from flooding after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images <strong>Wednesday., Sept. 1: </strong>Comcast utility workers survey the damage from a tornado on West Street in Annapolis, Maryland.

Gary Hershorn / Getty Images <strong>Wednesday., Sept. 1: </strong>A person walks through floodwaters on Newark Street caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenching the New York City and New Jersey area in Hoboken, New Jersey.

One Of The Worst Hurricanes To Hit Louisiana

Meanwhile, a massive relief effort is still underway across the Gulf Coast following the worst of Ida's tear through the region, as the storm knocked out power to more than 1 million homes and businesses.

"This is one of the strongest storms to make landfall in modern times," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Sunday briefing.

Ida landed on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, blamed for 1,800 deaths in 2005.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images <strong>Wednesday., Sept. 1:</strong> A family without power prepares for dinner in their front yard after Hurricane Ida in Hammond, La.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images <strong>Tues., Aug. 31: </strong>Junior Godoy, 8, stands in front of his grandfather's house after it was flooded during Hurricane Ida in Barataria, La. "I've lost everything in my trailer because of the hurricane. I've lost everything, my family has lost everything and we're now trying to find help. We all live in this area and now it's all gone," said Fusto Maldonado.

John Locher / AP <strong>Weds., Sept. 1:</strong> Natalie Francois stands in her flood damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La.

Win McNamee / Getty Images <strong>Tues., Aug. 31: </strong>Destruction is left in the wake of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La.

Eric Gay / AP <strong>Tues., Aug. 31: </strong>Ademir Sava fills his truck with gas after waiting in line for six hours in New Orleans.

Win McNamee / Getty Images <strong>Tues., Aug. 31: </strong>Destruction is left in the wake of Hurricane Ida on August 31, 2021 in Golden Meadow, La.

Michael Robinson Chavez / The Washington Post via Getty Images <strong>Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>Marquita Jenkins stands in the ruins of the Be Love hair salon, owned by her mother, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in LaPlace, Louisiana. Idas eastern wall went right over LaPlace inflicting heavy damage on the area.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Tues., Aug. 31: </strong>People ride out of a flooded neighborhood in a volunteer high water truck assisting people evacuating from homes in LaPlace, La.

Gerald Herbert / AP <strong>Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>People are evacuated from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La.

David J. Phillip / AP <strong>Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>Jeremy Hodges removes a light from his family's destroyed storage unit in Houma, La.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images <strong>Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>Children watch reporters at a building collapse scene in New Orleans.

Eric Gay / AP <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>A section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter in New Orleans.

Scott Olson / Getty Images <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>A woman looks over damage to a neighborhood caused by Hurricane Ida in Kenner, La.

Gerald Herbert / AP <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans.