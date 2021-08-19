Federal Trade Commission Refiles Suit Accusing Facebook Of Illegal Monopoly

The Federal Trade Commission is taking another swing at Facebook, after its initial effort was tossed out by a judge in June, with a new complaint accusing the social media giant of illegally maintaining a monopoly by squelching competitors.

The social network "resorted to an illegal buy-or-bury scheme to maintain its dominance," the regulator said in a statement about its new filing on Thursday.

Facebook has until October 4th to respond to the new filing.

The FTC first sued Facebook in December, in tandem with a separate lawsuit from 48 attorneys general making similar allegations that Facebook crushed competition when it bought rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, and cut off other would-be rivals from its data.

But Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the FTC complaint in late June. He said the agency failed to give enough evidence for its argument that the company holds a monopoly in social networking. But he also gave the FTC 30 days to refile the suit, a deadline which the court later agreed to extend to August 19th.

The FTC's new complaint is nearly 30 pages longer than the original. It makes similar arguments about Facebook's alleged anti-competitive strategy of buying up or blocking companies it perceived as potential threats, but also gives more evidence supporting its claim that the social network holds monopoly power.

Judge Boasberg also dismissed the states' case against Facebook, saying they had waited too long to challenge the purchases of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. The states say they plan to appeal the ruling.

The revived lawsuit opens the next chapter in Washington's battle with big tech, which kicked off under President Trump and has accelerated during the Biden administration. The FTC's new chair, Lina Khan, is one of the most prominent voices calling for curbs on the dominance of big companies, especially the Silicon Valley giants that have gained so much power in recent years.

In Khan's early weeks in the job, she has signaled a more aggressive approach toward potentially anti-competitive behavior — and has drawn criticism from the companies she's tasked with regulating. Both Facebook and Amazon have petitioned the FTC for Khan to recuse herself from involvement in cases involving the companies, citing her previous criticism of them.

Editor's note: Facebook is among NPR's financial supporters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.