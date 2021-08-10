© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/3 KVCR Midday News: Virtual School Health Panel Tonight, Grant Funding for Homeless Housing in Riverside County, Pool Toy Pollution, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 3, 2021 at 12:39 PM PDT
Midday News Riverside

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s Safe Schools for All and San Bernardino & Riverside Counties are hosting a virtual School Health Panel to discuss critical information and updates about school reopening tonight, August 3, from 6:00-7:30pm. Register today at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JFQJ2DqsQLOl-TtOChfmuQ

For more information about schools reopening, visit https://schools.covid19.ca.gov/pages/parent-page

2. Grant funding of $25.5 million for homeless housing was announced by the HCD, which will create 119 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals with severe and persistent mental illness.

3. Scientists at UC Davis say there’s a plastic pool toy pollution problem in natural water ways, with glitter and plastic micro-beads leaking into lakes, rivers, and the Pacific Ocean.

4. Faster responses with expanded air and ground support are proving effective curtailing wildfires before they can expand.

5. The president of California’s utility regulator warned that power shutoffs to prevent equipment from sparking wildfires should be a last resort.

Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad