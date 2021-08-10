8/3 KVCR Midday News: Virtual School Health Panel Tonight, Grant Funding for Homeless Housing in Riverside County, Pool Toy Pollution, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s Safe Schools for All and San Bernardino & Riverside Counties are hosting a virtual School Health Panel to discuss critical information and updates about school reopening tonight, August 3, from 6:00-7:30pm. Register today at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JFQJ2DqsQLOl-TtOChfmuQ

For more information about schools reopening, visit https://schools.covid19.ca.gov/pages/parent-page

2. Grant funding of $25.5 million for homeless housing was announced by the HCD, which will create 119 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals with severe and persistent mental illness.

3. Scientists at UC Davis say there’s a plastic pool toy pollution problem in natural water ways, with glitter and plastic micro-beads leaking into lakes, rivers, and the Pacific Ocean.

4. Faster responses with expanded air and ground support are proving effective curtailing wildfires before they can expand.

5. The president of California’s utility regulator warned that power shutoffs to prevent equipment from sparking wildfires should be a last resort.

