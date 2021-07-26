Fontana Facing State Lawsuit Over Latest Warehouse Project

California is suing the city of Fontana for allegedly violating environmental regulations with the approval of the Solver and Oleander Warehouse project.

The lawsuit, filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta July 23, aims to compel the city to reduce harmful impacts from the 205,000 square foot project. It will share a border with a public high school in a low-income south Fontana neighborhood that has some of the worst air quality in the state.

Bonta argues, the city failed to do an environmental impact report and disclose that there are 20 other warehouses within a mile of the project site.

Thousands of daily heavy-duty truck trips from these warehouses have been linked to high rates of exposure to fine particulate matter in Fontana. These particles can travel deep into the lungs and are associated with an increased risk for negative health outcomes like lung cancer, asthma and premature death.

