Watch: The Same-Sex-Marriage Arguments In 4 Minutes

By Amita Kelly
Published April 29, 2015 at 7:50 AM PDT

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on the constitutionality of same-sex-marriage bans.

If you don't have time to listen to the nearly 2 1/2 hours of arguments released by the court, NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg and SCOTUSBlog's Tom Goldstein catch you up in just four minutes.

In the video, they debrief after the arguments — complete with Supreme Court justice word bubbles and Tom's not-suitable-for-children comment at the end.

Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
