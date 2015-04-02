© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Everglades Bike Trail Plans Draw Protests

Published April 2, 2015 at 10:33 AM PDT
The Tamiami Trail runs from Napes to Miami, Florida, through the Everglades. A proposed bike path along the highway is drawing protests. (schimonski/Flickr)
The Tamiami Trail runs from Napes to Miami, Florida, through the Everglades. A proposed bike path along the highway is drawing protests. (schimonski/Flickr)

Demonstrators in South Florida have been marching for days to protest a proposed 76-mile-long bike trail that would extend from Napes to Miami, through the Everglades. The trail would run alongside the Tamiami Trail, the southernmost part of U.S. Highway 41.

While this sounds like a beautiful area to bike and get a closer look at the wetlands, critics say it will be harmful to the ecosystem.

William Mitsch, director of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Everglades Wetland Research Park at the Kapnick Center in Naples speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.