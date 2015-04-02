Everglades Bike Trail Plans Draw Protests

Demonstrators in South Florida have been marching for days to protest a proposed 76-mile-long bike trail that would extend from Napes to Miami, through the Everglades. The trail would run alongside the Tamiami Trail, the southernmost part of U.S. Highway 41.

While this sounds like a beautiful area to bike and get a closer look at the wetlands, critics say it will be harmful to the ecosystem.

William Mitsch, director of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Everglades Wetland Research Park at the Kapnick Center in Naples speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

William Mitsch, director of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Everglades Wetland Research Park at the Kapnick Center in Naples.

