Palestinian Sentenced To 3 Life Terms Over Murder Of Israeli Teens

A military court in Israel sentenced a Palestinian man to three life terms in prison over the murder of three Israeli teens.

The case of the three students launched widespread searches that led to clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians. After the three bodies were found, Israel invaded Gaza and a 50-day war erupted.

Haaretz reports:

"Hussam Qawasmeh was also ordered to pay $63,000 (250,000 shekels) to the families of the teens, Gil-Ad Shaer, Naftali Fraenkel and Eyal Yifrah.

"Last month, Qawasmeh was convicted of three counts of accessory to premeditated manslaughter, as well as membership in a group that committed intentional manslaughter, two counts of bringing enemy funds into the country, one count of carrying out activities for Hamas, one count of arms dealing, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of sheltering wanted individuals."

Deutsche Welle, Germany's international broadcaster, reports that the Israeli army said Qawasmeh planned and financed the killings, but it was Marwan Qawasmeh and Amer Abu Aisheh who carried out the abductions.

"Those two suspects were shot dead by Israeli armed forces in Hebron last September," Deutsche Welle reports.

