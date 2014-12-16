Brothers On C-SPAN Divided By Politics, United In Mortification By Mom's Call

Brad and Dallas Woodhouse are brothers. Brad is president of the liberal group Americans United for Change. Dallas Woodhouse, a conservative, is president of Carolina Rising. They were both on C-SPAN's Washington Journal to talk about their documentary, Woodhouse Divided.

The documentary "is the story of all families and the kinds of stories they have around their thanksgiving tables and the conversations they'll have with their extended families round the Christmas table," Dallas Woodhouse said.

The brothers proceeded to field calls and argue about politics in general and the Affordable Care Act in particular. That's when their mother called in.

We can describe what happened next, but it's probably best to watch the video at around the 16:20 mark.

