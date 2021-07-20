women in government

-
Women in California politics protesting sexual harassment and abuse at the state Capitol distrust the response from legislative leaders. Capital Public…
More than 140 women this week signed a letter about pervasive sexual harassment in the California Legislature, but only a handful have ever taken their…
California Govenor Jerry Brown has approved new laws focused on pay inequality, child care, sexual assault victims, and more. The governor held a special…
Organizations throughout California are working to get more women involved in politics. But running for political office may not be practical for…
Beginning next fall, three of California's "Big Five" legislative leaders will be women. As Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports, people who are…
A new report says just one in five city managers in California are women. And they make less in salary and benefits that male city managers. More in this…