wildfire budgets

California Governor Directs Legislature To Find Ways To Pay For Wildfires Without Breaking UtilitiesGovernor Gavin Newsom says he wants the Legislature to find a way to pay for California's devastating wildfires without bankrupting utilities. Capital…
For all of the work they do on the ground, firefighters often can use a little help from above in the form of water and fire retardant drops. Capital…
California lawmakers have released an outline of a plan to improve the state's preparedness and response to wildfires - and to soften the financial cost…
California's wildfire season is now year-round and the blazes are more destructive. The state's cost to fight them is also increasing dramatically.…
Governor Jerry Brown issued and executive order Thursday to improve the health of California forests. From Capital Public Radio, Ezra David Romero reports.
An increasing number of wildfires in recent years has governors in the West pushing for more federal money to help fight them. As Capital Public Radio's…
The cost of fighting wildfires continues to grow and it's putting a strain on the U.S. Forest Service. Capital Public Radio's Ja'Nel Johnson has an update.
The overall number of acres burned by wildfires in the U.S. is closer to normal so far this year. In California, however, the "new normal" includes larger…
California has run up big bills fighting - and cleaning up after - wildfires this year. As Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler reports, the high cleanup…