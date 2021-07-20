water quality

-
A new study finds that as many as one million students in California have attended schools with water systems that didn't meet safe drinking water…
The California agency that oversees oil and gas drilling says 55,000 oil injection wells statewide need review. The Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal…
A new study has found plastic or fibrous debris in the guts of nearly one of every four fish sold at fish markets in California and Indonesia. As Capital…
Some scientists say the giant toxic algal bloom off the west coast could be an indication of a warming ocean and climate change. Capital Public Radio's…
Scientists say the toxic algae bloom off the west coast could be the largest ever recorded. It stretches from Central California to Alaska. Capital Public…
A California state senator from Chino has introduced legislation that would mandate testing the purity of drinking water at schools throughout the state.…
The oil extraction process known as hydraulic fracturing is much different in California than in other states. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton…