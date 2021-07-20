Search Query
UCR extension
Local News
UCR Extension Cannabis Program Seeks To Train Next Generation Of Leaders In Legal Cannabis Industry
University of California, Riverside’s continuing education center now has a cannabis program that seeks to train students to become employees and leaders…
