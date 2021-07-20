-
The UCR Department of Theatre, Film, and Digital Production and UCR Graduate School of Education are presenting a historical docudrama called Picasso…
University of California, Riverside’s continuing education center now has a cannabis program that seeks to train students to become employees and leaders…
Monday, October 19 is the last day to register to vote, and the latest numbers show that Inland Empire voters have been registering at some of the highest…
U.C. Riverside’s School of Business gave an optimistic outlook for the Inland Empire’s economic recovery from the pandemic-related recession during its…
With the 2020 census count underway, KVCR is profiling IE RISE, or the Inland Empire Roadmap for an Inclusive and Sustainable Economy. IE RISE has a…
The University of California, Riverside’s Center for Social Innovation has released new resources to help track and fight COVID-19, as well as a new…
UC Riverside has unveiled a new lab dedicated to fighting a deadly citrus disease that’s ravaged citrus groves in Florida and China. The disease is called…
A UC Riverside scientist has made a key discovery about evolution from an unlikely source: guppies. UCR professor of biology David Reznick used the small…