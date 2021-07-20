Turpin family case

-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - In an emotionally wrenching hearing in which severalof their children professed continued love for their parents, a Perriscouple were…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A Perris couple who imprisoned and tortured 12 oftheir 13 children for years are both slated to be sentenced today to 25 yearsto life in…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A Perris couple who kept 12 of their 13 children imprisoned in their home, allowing them to shower just once a year, feeding them sparse…
Reports from the Press Enterprise say that the house in Peris where prosecutors say the children of David and Louise Turpin were tortured, which appeared…
A Southern California home where authorities say a couple tortured their 13 children has been sold to an unidentified bidder. Authorities arretested…
The trial date for the Perris couple accused of torturing and imprisoning their 13 children has been set. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.
The Turpins - the Perris couple accused of torturing their 13 children - are going to trial, after a Riverside County judge upheld almost every count…
A preliminary hearing will go into its second day today to determine if there's enough evidence to put David and Louise Turpin - the Perris couple accused…
The Riverside County District Attorney's office on Friday filed eight counts of perjury against the father of the thirteen siblings found tortured and…
A Riverside County judge has granted a request by prosecutors to keep a Perris couple from having any contact or communication with the children they're…