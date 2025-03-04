© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Trump Address to Joint Session of Congress

President Trump delivers an address to a Joint Session of Congress on March 4 to outline his vision and priorities for his administration’s first year. Watch NPR’s live Special Coverage.

Win McNamee
/
AP
Trump says he is 'just getting started,' as he faces vocal protests from Democrats
Deepa Shivaram
Trump addressed a sharply divided Congress, as he claimed an electoral mandate and vowed his administration was "just getting started." Throughout the speech, he faced repeated jeers from Democrats.