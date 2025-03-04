Trump Address to Joint Session of Congress

President Trump delivers an address to a Joint Session of Congress on March 4 to outline his vision and priorities for his administration’s first year. Watch NPR’s live Special Coverage.
Trump addressed a sharply divided Congress, as he claimed an electoral mandate and vowed his administration was "just getting started." Throughout the speech, he faced repeated jeers from Democrats.
As President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, reporters from across NPR's newsroom fact-checked his speech and offered context.
The Trumps and lawmakers from across the aisle have invited guests to Tuesday's joint address, representing some of the administration's top priorities. Here's a look at some of the names on the list.
Michigan's Slotkin — a centrist with deep national security credentials — delivered the Democrats' rebuttal to Trump's speech, highlighting bipartisanship and the "core beliefs" most Americans share.
President Trump will lay out his second term agenda in an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. From talk on tariffs to the U.S. role in the world, here's what to expect.