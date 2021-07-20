tobacco use

-
Single-use tobacco products like cigarettes or vapes could become a thing of the past if some California lawmakers get their way. CapRadio's Ezra David…
-
In California alone, 40,000 people die every year from tobacco-related illnesses, which also cost the state just over $18 billion dollars in health care…
-
In radio and TV ads across California, Big Tobacco is claiming the state's proposed cigarette tax hike - Prop 56 - "cheats schools out of $600 million."…
-
California voters have rejected the last two tobacco tax measures they've seen on statewide ballots. But anti-tobacco groups hoe the third time will be…
-
The California State Legislature is once again considering a hike in tobacco taxes to help pay for smoking-related health problems for people on Medi-Cal.…
-
California state legislators are confronting the tobacco and e-cigarette industries head on, with 5 new pieces of legislation aimed at curbing smoking and…