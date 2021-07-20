Search Query
third district supervisor
Local News
Judge Rules San Bernardino County Violated The Brown Act, Voids Dawn Rowe’s Appointment
Dawn Rowe may be out as San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor after a superior court judge ruled that her appointment violated the Brown Act. A…
