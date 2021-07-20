-
California could soon allow companies developing autonomous vehicles to test them on public roads without a driver or even a steering wheel. And as…
Congress is advancing a proposal to preempt some California regulations on self-driving cars. Capital Public Radio's Daniel Potter has the story.
California lawmakers are mulling the state's rules for self-driving cars. Currently, 20 companies have permission to test autonomous vehicles on state…
The California DMV is in a legal tussle with Uber over self-driving cars. The company argues that no permit is needed to test the technology on roadways -…
California officials are updating their plans to regulate self-driving cars. Although companies have been testing such vehicles on state roads for years,…
Driverless cars are coming to California. But before they get here, the state must make sure they're safe. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports on a…