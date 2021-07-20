-
Sales of existing homes in Riverside County increased 4-and-a-half percent last month compared to the same time a year ago, even as home prices climbed,…
Real estate data released Thursday show a mixed picture in California: Fewer homes are entering the foreclosure process, but more are being seized by…
New data suggest fewer California homes are being "flipped," which means buying, fixing up, and selling home all within one year. Capital Public Radio's…
A new study from the real estate research firm RealtyTrac finds the practice known as "house-flipping" is down in California. Capital Public Radio's Steve…