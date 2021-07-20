-
Riverside County will now require county employees with access to citizens' tax returns to undergo security background investigations. More from KVCR's…
One thing is clear after Governor Jerry Brown singed one bill regulating drone use in California in recent days, but vetoed several others: drones will…
A bill designed to update electronic data privacy laws in California has advanced in the state Assembly. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports on…
State legislators in Sacramento are taking a proactive approach to regulating the increasingly-popular but uncharted world of drones. KVCR's Matt Guilhem…
Law enforcement officials need a warrant if they want to search your house. A bill in the California Legislature would require they also get one to search…
Technology is rapidly evolving and becoming more interactive. And some California lawmakers want to make sure those developments don't compromise consumer…
Unmanned aerial vehicles -- more commonly known as drones -- are becoming increasingly popular. Today (Tuesday), a hearing in the California state Senate…
State Senator, Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara has introduced a bill to align drone limits with other privacy laws. KVCR's Matt Guilhem reports.