Inland House Democrats Mark Takano and Pete Aguilar are calling for President Trump’s removal from office following violence in the U.S. Capitol. The…
Inland Empire Congressman Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from Redlands, was elected vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus by his fellow representatives…
Representative Pete Aguilar, who represents much of the Inland Empire in the House of Representatives, is running for the seat of Vice Chair of the House…
Today, the House of Representatives passed a historic 2 trillion-dollar economic recovery package to address the coronavirus pandemic. One of the…
Inland Empire Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands) visited three immigration detention facilities in El Paso, Texas Monday, and spoke to KVCR about what…
Inland Empire Member of Congress Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands) is one of 17 lawmakers from both parties on the congressional committee negotiating with the…
Representative Pete Aguilar has been chosen for a leadership role on the House Appropriations Committee. KVCR’s Benjamin Purper has more.Aguilar, whose…
Two-term Inland Empire incumbent Congressman Pete Aguilar is in a close race with challenger Sean Flynn, who boasts he is a moderate Republican and says…
ATTENTION: A PHOTO ACCOMPANYING THIS STORY CONTAINS ADULT LANGUAGEAn Inland Empire Republican assemblywoman is calling out an IE Democratic congressman…
Cal State San Bernardino officials will join Inland Empire Congressman Pete Aguilar at a news conference this afternoon to announce increased federal…