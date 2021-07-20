Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
pacific crest trail
Local News
Search Is On For Pacific Crest Trail Hiker From Ireland Who Hasn't Been Seen In Months
Ken Vincent
,
A hiker who traveled from his native Ireland to hike the Pacific Crest Trail from Southern California to Canada has not been seen for months, and is the…
Listen
•
0:47