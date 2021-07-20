outdoor recreation

-
Spring visitors to Joshua Tree National Park can typically expect limited parking, full campgrounds and long lines to enter the park. KVCR’s Megan…
-
Local wilderness areas are joining National Parks as popular recreation areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Now with recent overcrowding on trails in…
-
California will soon spend millions of dollars on new parks. But how can we make our trails and waterways more welcoming to low-income neighborhoods and…
-
The Redlands City Council last week rejected bids to build a new skate park in the city. More from KVCR's Benjamin Purper.
-
A driver plowed his car at a high speed into a group of bicyclists participating in the annual Tour de Palm Springs Bicycle Race, killing one cyclist and…
-
Several Riverside County hiking trails that have been closed because of wildfire danger will be reopening today {Thursday). More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
-
The death of a young man and his unlicensed skydiving instructor in Lodi last year has led to changes in the rules for California skydiving centers.…
-
You have two more days - today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday) - to comment on the Trump administration's desire to raise fees at 17 national parks.…
-
A hiker who traveled from his native Ireland to hike the Pacific Crest Trail from Southern California to Canada has not been seen for months, and is the…
-
The Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Central California has announced it will extend it's ski and snowboard season into…