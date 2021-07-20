-
The Trump administration has approved federal emergency aid funds to help California respond to the aftermath of the Oroville Dam crisis. More from KVCR's…
-
The federal license that allows the state of California to operate the now-damaged Oroville Dam expired 10 years ago, and has been operating since then…
-
Tens of thousands of residents downstream from Oroville Dam are still under evacuation orders, even as conditions improve for workers trying to alleviate…
-
Federal agencies are providing California with preliminary assistance for the Oroville Dam emergency. That's in spite of some rumors President Donald…