YORBA LINDA (CNS) - Writer and television host Hugh Hewitt was named the next president and CEO of the Richard Nixon Foundation today, 40 years after…
Three Orange County congressional districts... three very different sets of candidates... and three extrememly tight races that could hold the keys to…
For Democrats to win California's battleground congressional races, turning out their own voters won't be enough. They'll also have to convince…
There are a lot more women running for elected offices all over the nation in this year's political season than in the national election 2 years ago. This…
This morning (Tuesday), officials from a number of Orange County cities gather for yet another federal court hearing on what to do with about 400 people…
Orange County Republican state Senator John Moorlach recently claimed crime in California 'has been getting worse' since Jerry Brown was elected governor.…
The construction of a new desalination plant -- to turn seawater into drinking water -- in Huntington Beach in Orange County is drawing support from…
Orange County environmental quality officials have ordered a section of beach between Huntington Beach and Newport Beach closed following a sewage spill…
The Orange County city of Laguna Beach has banned smoking in any public place in the city. KVCR's Ken Vincent has details.
California's entire Republican congressional delegation voted for the House G-O-P health care bill today (Thursday). That includes several lawmakers who…