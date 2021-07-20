oil & gas operators

-
California has used more renewables and less natural gas this summer. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, improving drought conditions are…
-
A proposal out last week from the California Air Resources Board would require more inspections of oil and gas facilities -- both on and off shore. KVCR's…
-
A new natural gas power plant is coming to Southern California. In spite of protests from Oxnard residents who describe their city as an environmental…
-
Ambitious rules that cut transportation fuel emission will continue in California. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, regulators adopted the…
-
California regulators have fined 30 oil and gas operators for failing to report how much water they're using. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton…