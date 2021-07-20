municipal issues

-
Facing steep revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic economy, the city of Riverside is considering increasing its fees for trash and recycle pickup. In the…
-
Menifee is the second fastest-growing city in Riverside County, and the seventh fastest-growing in the state – and now, it’s building its own police…
-
New San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia wants the city to pay for additional staff positions in the Mayor's office, according to a report in the San…
-
Governor Jerry Brown is in the Inland Empire today to hold a bill-signing ceremony that will restore funds to 4 IE cities. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
-
Moreno Valley City Councilwoman LaDonna Jempson was arrested for embezzlement 34 years ago. Jempson is facing critiscism and calls to resign for not…
-
6 months after a joint local/federal municipal corruption task force raided Beaumont City Hall, the California State Controller's Office has finished its…
-
Just like in Beaumont a few months ago, the FBI and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office raided Palm Springs City Hall and the apartment of…
-
Last week, the Pass community of Beaumont approved 32 million dollars in new bonds. The decision comes in the wake of an investigation by the FBI and an…
-
The eastern Inland Empire community of Beaumont will be audited by the state controller's office due to some big discrepancies in the city's finances. The…