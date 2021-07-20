-
The San Bernardino City Council continues to defy the will of the city's voters by once again extending a moratorium on the legal sale of recreational and…
Medical researchers at UC Davis are urging some medical marijuana pot users to stop smoking the drug to avoid risk of lung infection. Capital Public…
Polls show that voters will likely pass Prop 64 to legalize adult use of marijuana. The measure would impose a 15 percent on retail sales of pot. Cities…
Ballots in the city of San Bernardino this November will be clouded with multiple proposals about medical marijuana. Voters in the financially challenged…
The drive to get medical marijuana into the city of San Bernardino got a big boost last week. More than 6,000 signatures were handed over to city…
City officials in San Bernardino have long advocated a ban on Marijuana dispensaries, but are now reconsidering. KVCR's Rick Dulock has more.
California's new medical cannabis law will put the state in charge of tracking each marijuana plant from "seed to sale." But the Brown administration and…
The Riverside City Council is tomorrow (Tuesday) expected to give final approval to an ordinance it gave preliminary approval to last week that would…
The Riverside City Council is preparing to loosen some of the city's stringent restrictions on medical marijuana. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more in a story…
Nearly two decades after voters legalized it, California may finally get medical marijuana regulations if the governor signs a package of bills approved…