mass transit

Starting next year, people will be able to take special Amtrak trains from Los Angeles to the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Indio. More from…
A highly controversial bill designed to increase housing near transit stops in California died quickly last spring. Now, it's back in the fall with a new…
A controversial bill to increase the number of tall housing developments near transit stops in cities all over California has been amended in response to…
Questions about high costs have dogged California's high-speed rail project for years. Now, leaders of the controversial project say some expenses are…
UC Berkeley and the non-profit "Next Ten" have released a study rating commuter rail systems across California. KVCR's Matt Guilhem has details on the…