-
Inland House Democrats Mark Takano and Pete Aguilar are calling for President Trump’s removal from office following violence in the U.S. Capitol. The…
-
The General Services Administration, the federal agency that deals with the formal transition process for transfers of power, has informed President-elect…
-
Immigrant rights groups held a virtual press conference on August 13 condemning the use of a chemical disinfectant at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center…
-
With the coronavirus pandemic becoming more serious every day, what is Congress doing to help Americans affected by it? KVCR’s Benjamin Purper spoke with…
-
Tomorrow, voters in District 41 – which includes Riverside, Moreno Valley, and Perris – will have a choice between four candidates: Democratic incumbent…
-
Democratic Member of Congress from Riverside Mark Takano weighed in on the race for Riverside County Sheriff at a Town Hall meeting earlier this week.…
-
Democratic Congressman Mark Takano of California’s 41st district, which includes Riverside and Moreno Valley, re-affirmed his support for the immigrant…