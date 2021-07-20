local military and defense programs

-
Crews are searching for the pilot of a U.S. Navy fighter jet that crashed in Death Valley National Park, injuring seven people who were at a scenic…
-
Riverside County is moving toward designating reserved parking spots at county office buildings and facilities for military active duty or veterans who've…
-
Earlier this morning (Friday), scores of volunteers spread out across the more than 900-acre grounds of the Riverside National Cemetery to make sure that…
-
Ken Burns and Lynn Novic have produced "The Vietnam War," an 18-hour television documentary airing tonight at 8pm on KVCR-TV. In conjunction with the TV…
-
Thousands of Navy sailors and Marines will return to San Diego today (Monday) after a 7-month deployment overseas. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
-
The U.S. Air Force has decided not to consider March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley as a finalist to host a new military air tanker program. KVCR's Ken…