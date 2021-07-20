local growth & development

-
The population of the city of Beaumont has nearly quadrupled over the past two decades. That prompted KVCR listener Mario Gonzalez to ask us: with all the…
-
Over the past 20 years, the population in the city of Beaumont has nearly quadrupled. That prompted KVCR listener Mario Gonzalez to ask us: with all of…
-
The city of San Bernardino is auctioning off items from the now-closed Carousel Mall - including the carousel itself. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has the story.
-
An environmental impact report on a mega warehouse planned in Cherry Valley that has stirred passions throughout the Pass communities and surrounding…
-
Many associate California's job growth with Silicon Valley and coastal cities like San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles. But Governor Jerry Brown…
-
The City of Riverside will be relocating it's downtown public library to a new location, and will explore what to do with the decades-old building that…
-
Yesterday [Wednesday], the 30-day window to file legal challenges against approval of the World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley closed. The…
-
Wednesday is the deadline for legal challenges to the massive World Logistics Center's environmental report. Already, the Riverside County Board of…
-
Last week, the Moreno Valley City Council approved construction of the contentious, 40.6-million-square-foot World Logistics Center. Having passed after…