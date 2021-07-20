local crime

-
California state Senator Scott Weiner of San Franscisco is reintroducing a bill that died in committee last year that would make it easier to prosecute…
-
Eight people were shot in the courtyard of a San Bernardino apartment complex on Sunday, August 2nd. Police are frustrated with the challenge of finding…
-
Hate crimes are being underreported by law enforcement agencies in California, according to a new study by the state auditor. Capital Public Radio's…
-
Syed Raheel Farook is due in a Riverside courtroom today. He will appear before a federal judge who will determine whether or not to revoke his bail until…
-
A Southern California trucking company and three men are facing federal charges for allegedly using some 40 unsafe gasoline tanker trucks and shady…
-
A horrific criminal incident took place yesterday (Monday) on an Inland Empire freeway. A woman drove a stolen truck through miles of wrong-way traffic on…
-
The identity of the 9-year-old student who was shot but survived the murder-suicide shooting that left three people dead in a San Bernardino elementary…
-
The ongoing investigation into the shooting deaths of a San Bernardino teacher and an 8-year-old student in her classroom - committed by the teacher's…
-
Inland Empire residents continue to show support for the students and staff traumatized by the murder-suicide shootings that resulted in the deaths of a…
-
Members of the community joined law enforcement and school district officials to try to sooth tensions and calm frayed nerves following the shooting…