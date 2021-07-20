Search Query
Laguna Beach
Local Public Health
Laguna Beach Is First City In Orange County To Completely Ban Smoking In Public
Ken Vincent
,
The Orange County city of Laguna Beach has banned smoking in any public place in the city. KVCR's Ken Vincent has details.
