Governor Gavin Newsom Wants to make big changes to California's juvenile justice system, but some advocates are skeptical about what his plan will…
The old saying, "if you're old enough to do the crime, you're old enough to do the time," won't really apply in California anymore. Capital Public Radio's…
California prosecutors are urging Governor Jerry Brown to veto a bill that would prohibit all 14- and 15-year-old criminal defendants frombeing tried as…
California's top court has ruled that sentencing juveniles to 50 years or more in prison violates the 8th Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.…
A new report finds that some California families are losing their homes and being driven into bankruptcy by the fees counties charge when kids get…
Two Democratic lawmakers say it's time to change how California's criminal justice system handles children. They've co-authored a bill that would keep…
A new report finds there's a discrepancy in the rate counties throughout California charge juveniles as adults. KVCR's Matt Guilhem has more on the report…