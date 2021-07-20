-
The newest member of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors officially begins his first day at work today. Former state assemblyman V. Manuel Perez was…
-
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit yesterday (Tuesday), following Benoit's passing last month. More from…
-
Funeral services have been set for the second week of January for Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit. Benoit died Monday night of complications from…
-
The death this week of Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit is being marked by flags at half-staff around the county today. More from KVCR's Ken…
-
Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit passed away last night of complications from pancreatic cancer. Benoit, who earlier this year wrapped up a term as…