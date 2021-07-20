Inland Empire drought and water issues

-
Saturday marked the beginning of spring, but it also brought an end to a winter of disappointing rainfall across most of Riverside and San Bernardino…
-
For the first time in more than 7 years, the state of California is drought-free. A national academic center that studies drought produced a report that…
-
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack is now above normal, thanks to recent winter storms. Should the state still be concerned about water conservation?…
-
California water agencies told state regulators yesterday (Wednesday) that rules requiring water conservation should end. As Capital Public Radio's Amy…
-
A number of water districts in the Inland Empire have been improving their conservation rates this year over last year. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.
-
Californians aren't saving as much water since state regulators relaxed conservation rules in June. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, the…
-
Researchers at UC Riverside are exploring the viability of blending treated and fortified recycled water with ground water for use on crops and…
-
Even though the statewide drought has eased - resulting in the California Water Resources Board's decision yesterday to lift the mandatory water…
-
California water agencies say water conservation requirements should be rescinded or relaxed. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, they also…
-
Four years of drought have some California state officials hoping for a 'March Miracle' to help boost needed snowpack. And, weekend storms could help, as…