IE Congressional Delegation

Inland Empire Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands) visited three immigration detention facilities in El Paso, Texas Monday, and spoke to KVCR about what…
Amtrak is closing a call center in Riverside and laying off more than 550 workers. That's prompting union leaders, local members of Congress, and even…
Two-term Inland Empire incumbent Congressman Pete Aguilar is in a close race with challenger Sean Flynn, who boasts he is a moderate Republican and says…
California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter is disputing charges that he and his wife misused a quarter-of-a-million dollars in campaing donations.…
In spite of criminal indictmetns filed against him and his wife this week, Congressman Duncan Hunter's name will be on the November ballot. On NPR's…
Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter will be removed from his congressional committees as he and his wife prepare to appear in federal court Thursday to…
Right-Wing Challenger Tim Donnelly Stresses Immigration Against Fellow GOP, IE Congressman Paul CookIn 2016, Yucca Valley Republican Congressman Paul Cook faced a re-election challenge from the far left. Now he's facing one from the far right wing of his…
Republican Member of Congress Duncan Hunter - who represents a slice of the Inland Empire in his inland Southern California district - said he was paying…
Democratic Congressman Mark Takano of California’s 41st district, which includes Riverside and Moreno Valley, re-affirmed his support for the immigrant…
After barely winning re-election to his Inland Empire-adjacent congressional seat last year, longtime Republican Congressman Darrell Issa is again being…